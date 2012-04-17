MADRID, April 17 The Bank of Spain on Tuesday
approved all Spanish banks' plans to boost capital but said some
may face difficulties meeting tough requirements set by the
government.
In a statement, the central bank said plans presented by 135
Spanish lenders end of March complied with reform criteria put
forward earlier this year which aims to reassure investors its
ailing lenders won't need international help.
The Bank of Spain said the lenders had presented a need in
capital and provisions of 53.8 billion euros ($70.7 billion).
The government had estimated the needs at 52 billion when it
presented the reform in February.