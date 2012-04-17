* Bank of Spain approves plans from 135 lenders
* Banks have until end-May to merge, end 2012 to raise
capital
* Bankia's standalone strategy gets approval of central bank
By Jesús Aguado
MADRID, April 17 The Bank of Spain on Tuesday
approved all 135 Spanish banks' plans to boost capital but said
some may face difficulties meeting tough requirements set by the
government.
The government set strict recapitalisation requirements in
February to clean up the sector after a property crash and in an
effort to reassure investors its ailing lenders won't need
international help.
The Bank of Spain said 90 lenders were already complying
with the capital requirements while 45 had presented plans to
comply by the end of the year.
"The clean-up ... will be carried out by most credit
institutions without major difficulty thanks to their sound
solvency and profit situation," the Bank of Spain said.
It had required additional measures by some lenders which it
said may struggle to meet the requirements.
Overall Spain's banks will need 53.8 billion euros ($70.7
billion), with additional provisioning needs totalling 29.08
billion euros and higher core capital requirements amounting to
15.58 billion euros, following the extraordinary write-downs of
9.19 billion in 2011, according to the statement.
The government had estimated the needs at 52 billion when it
presented the reform in February.
BANKIA
Bankia, Spain's fourth-largest bank with around
300 billion euros in assets, said last month it would stick to
its standalone strategy and not need public money or merge to
meet the new, tough capital requirements imposed by the
government.
In total, Bankia needs to find 5.07 billion euros by the end
of 2012. Analysts have expressed doubts it can manage without
outside help.
Financial markets are also worried that the government,
which has to meet tough EU-agreed deficit targets this year and
faces a mounting debt pile, could be forced to tap the euro zone
rescue fund to recapitalise its ailing lenders.
The European Commission said last Wednesday Spain would not
need euro zone financial help.
Spain's credit Institutions had until the end of March to
present their plans and now have until the end of May to say if
they plan to seek a merging partner.
The lenders have until the end of 2012 to raise their
capital levels but, in order to encourage further consolidation
in the sector, the government gave banks involved in mergers
until the end of 2013 to meet the new demands.
The Bank of Spain also said the plans submitted included
five merger and acquisition operations in which 11 institutions
are participating. No details were given in the statement on
which banks would be involved.
"These operations are at different stages of completion",
according to the central bank.