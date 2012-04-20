By Jan Strupczewski

WASHINGTON, April 20 There are no plans to use the euro zone's bailout funds to recapitalize Spanish banks as Spain is on track to tackle its own problems, the EU's economic and monetary affairs commissioner, Olli Rehn, said on Friday.

The International Monetary Fund has called for the euro zone to use its temporary European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) or the permanent the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) to directly recapitalize Spanish banks to diminish rapid deleveraging in the sector.

"There is no plan of using the EFSF or ESM for program purposes in the case of Spain," Rehn told Reuters in an interview.

Although market pressure on Spain has re-emerged in the last two weeks, he noted that Spain's auction of one- and two-year paper on Thursday "went quite well."

"Spain is tackling its problems with determination, they concentrate on the restructuring on the banking sector, especially the savings banks sector, as well as on meeting the fiscal targets, especially by regional governments," Rehn said.

"Spain has a very clear plan of restructuring and recapitalization of its banks, it is now essential that Spain implements this effectively and fully," he said.

"The Spanish government has indicated they aim in the first place for private funds to recapitalize the banks, but they also have their national backstop FROB that can be used for these purposes," Rehn said.

The EFSF and the ESM can lend to governments for the purpose of bank recapitalization, but cannot lend directly to banks.

The head of the IMF's monetary and capital markets department, Jose Vinals, has said the EU could use its rescue funds to recapitalize banks directly to relieve the strains on highly indebted countries.

"That will help break the adverse loop between sovereign risk at the national level and banking risk at the national level," Vinals said.

But EFSF head Klaus Regling said direct lending to banks was not legally possible.

"That's the system, there's no discussion at all about changing it," Regling told a conference in Washington. "If I were asked to give money directly to banks I would have to manage banks. ... We are just not set up for that.

"When banks need additional capital they are supposed to go to shareholders, if that doesn't work they go to the national government, only as a third line of defense could there be a request to the ESM, EFSF," he said.

Rehn said Spain faced formidable challenges in tackling its high unemployment, restructuring its banking sector and controlling spending by regional governments.

"But in my view the Spanish government is on the right track," he said.

Asked if leaders of Spanish regions were as equally committed to fiscal prudence as the central government, Rehn said:

"I do not doubt their will, but their ability has not been proven in the past, therefore it is important that the Spanish government immediately implements the new fiscal stability law, which provides concrete instruments to ensure that spending by the regions can be brought under control," he said.