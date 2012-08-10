MADRID Aug 10 Credit rating agency DBRS on
Friday downgraded Spanish banks Santander, BBVA
and Banco Popular, following a Wednesday
downgrade of Spanish sovereign debt, but stopped short of
placing them below the top A level.
DBRS downgraded Spain to A (low), making it the only one of
the four agencies used by the European Central Bank (ECB) to
keep it at the A level. If the downgrade had been one notch
deeper it would have triggered extra charges from the ECB to
banks using Spanish bonds as collateral.
DBRS lowered Santander and BBVA long-term debt to A, leaving
Spain's two biggest banks with a rating one notch above the
sovereign. The agency lowered Banco Popular's debt to A (low),
in line with the sovereign.
"The Spanish econony has deteriorated and the prospects of
recovery have receded, which is likely to weaken credit
performance and put pressure on revenues," the agency said in
relation to Santander.
The agency cited several factors in its downgrade of Spain,
including a gloomier outlook for economic growth and resulting
headwinds in closing a budget gap. Downgrades for banks usually
automatically follow a lowering of the sovereign credit rating.
Credit downgrades of Spanish banks in recent months have
caused an outflow of wholesale deposits at lenders because
corporates automatically withdraw funds when credit ratings drop
below a certain level.
DBRS gained significance in Europe at the start of 2008 when
the ECB added it to the list of firms whose ratings govern which
bonds can be used as collateral in its lending operations.
Spain is rated Baa3 from Moody's Investors Service, BBB-plus
from Standard & Poor's; and BBB from Fitch.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Helen
Massy-Beresford)