MADRID Jan 16 Spain is considering alternatives
to an auction to dispose of state-rescued bank Catalunya Banc,
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday, though an
auction could still take place.
Spain hoped to sell the Barcelona-based former savings bank
early this year. The lender is one of four state-rescued banks
that received 37 billion euros ($49 billion) from Europe in an
international bailout late last year.
"There is no decision to paralyse the process, but they are
looking to see whether there are other reasonable alternatives
available," de Guindos said at a press conference.
Spain has given itself five years to sell the nationalised
bank. Fellow rescued lender Banco de Valencia was sold off in a
fire sale to Spanish bank Caixabank last year with a
government guarantee against future losses.
But bankers say the appetite for buying rescued banks
without government-funded loss protection schemes could be
waning.
Spain's bank restructuring fund the FROB will likely decide
by the end of this week whether to press ahead with the sale
next week or delay it, a source familiar with the matter said.
One possible option is for the state to hold onto the bank
for longer, possibly carving off parts of the business along the
way, the source said.
($1 = 0.7521 euros)
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Sarah White; Writing by Sonya
Dowsett; Editing by Mark Potter)