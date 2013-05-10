MADRID, May 10 Spain's banking sector is set to feel more pain in the coming months as new rules from the Bank of Spain force lenders to recognise more bad debts. The rules require the banks to review by September their refinanced loan portfolios and account for more of their performing loans as substandard or doubtful and make provisions against them. The Bank of Spain estimated the country's entire banking system had 208 billion euros of refinanced loans at the end of 2012. Here is a table detailing the portfolios at Spain's 15 biggest banks. The table does not take into account real estate assets, which were covered by 45 percent provisions on average last year and/or transferred to Spain's "bad bank". Reuters has applied two scenarios to assess the likely volume of provisions banks would have to book under the new rules. The first assumes that 50 percent of all performing loans will be reclassified as substandard and need a 15 percent provision. The second assumes 100 percent will be substandard and need a 15 percent provision. PERFORMING SUBSTANDARD DOUBTFUL TOTAL PERFORMING SCENARIO 1 SCENARIO 2 /TOTAL AMOUNT AMOUNT COVERAGE AMOUNT COVERAGE SANTANDER/BANESTO 8.259 8.642 5.4 pct 4.710 31.8 pct 21.611 38.2 pct 0.62 1.24 BBVA 5.901 4.807 7.6 pct 2.939 24.8 pct 13.647 43.2 pct 0.44 0.89 CAIXABANK 8.672 1.606 15.9 pct 2.951 31.9 pct 13.229 65.6 pct 0.65 1.30 POPULAR 4.429 0.173 19.7 pct 2.364 23.9 pct 6.966 63.6 pct 0.33 0.66 SABADELL 4.814 0.687 12.7 pct 2.681 26.3 pct 8.182 58.8 pct 0.36 0.72 BANKIA 6.974 2.914 16.6 pct 7.795 45.0 pct 17.683 39.4 pct 0.52 1.05 BANKINTER 0.7 0.069 15.9 pct 0.269 36.0 pct 1.038 67.4 pct 0.05 0.11 CATALUNYA BANC 1.870 2.568 8.4 pct 4.463 30.8 pct 8.901 21.0 pct 0.14 0.28 NCG BANCO 0.357 2.420 15.2 pct 4.100 41.0 pct 6.877 5.2 pct 0.03 0.05 BMN 2.641 0.490 8.6 pct 1.162 34.3 pct 4.293 61.5 pct 0.20 0.40 KUTXABANK 1.720 0.206 13.1 pct 0.594 34.5 pct 2.520 68.3 pct 0.13 0.26 UNICAJA 1.120 0.451 5.5 pct 0.420 70.0 pct 1.991 56.3 pct 0.08 0.17 CEISS 1.730 0.143 11.9 pct 0.664 36.6 pct 2.537 68.2 pct 0.13 0.26 LIBERBANK 0.273 0.189 14.8 pct 0.119 72.3 pct 0.581 47.0 pct 0.02 0.04 IBERCAJA/CAJA3 2.892 0.636 53.1 pct 0.832 51.8 pct 4.36 66.3 pct 0.22 0.43 TOTAL 52.352 26.001 10.6 pct 36.063 35.4 pct 116.392 45 pct 3.92 7.86 * In billion euros * Santander and BBVA : data used was for Spain only * Source : banks' annual reports