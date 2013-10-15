LUXEMBOURG Oct 15 Spain will probably bring an
end to the programme of international aid for its banks on
schedule this year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos told a news
conference in Luxembourg on Tuesday.
Madrid turned to Europe last year for 41 billion euros ($56
billion) to help the weakest of its banks, which have been
crippled by the collapse of its real estate market and resulting
mass of failed loans to developers and houseowners.
With the economic fortunes of Europe's debt-ridden southern
half showing signs of improving, a senior official in Brussels
told Reuters last week that Spain was unlikely to seek more
financial aid for the banks when the current programme runs out.
"The central scenario, and the most probable one, is that on
November 15 (it will be decided that) Spain's banking programme
will come to a close," de Guindos told reporters at a meeting of
European Union finance ministers.
The European Central Bank and the European Commission, which
backed the rescue, last month said in a review of Spanish
banking reforms that the sector remained comfortably solvent,
and praised its turnaround.
They stressed, however, that Spain's weak economy - set to
emerge from a two-year recession by the end of the year - and a
fall-off in lending still posed a risk.
Like their European peers, Spanish banks also face a
European review of their balance sheets early next year before
the ECB takes over as supervisor.
Some believe their restructured or refinanced loans could
come under particular scrutiny, and that they could be told to
put more cash aside to counter potential losses on these,
banking sources in Madrid have said.
Any capital gap that that process leaves is likely to be
manageable, though smaller banks that are owned by the state are
unlikely to be able to turn to the market like some of their
peers.
The Spanish government currently estimates that lenders will
have to put aside an extra 5 billion euros in provisions to
counter such losses, a source at the Economy Ministry said.
"The general perception is that in Europe the banking system
has not been as thoroughly cleaned up as in the United States
... which is among the elements holding back economic growth in
Europe," de Guindos told the news conference, in reference to
the European review of banks' books.