* Spanish lender to sell second Additional Tier 1 bond
* High trigger to benefit bank in upcoming stress test
* Investors face lower buffer to possible conversion
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol is preparing to
sell its first high trigger CoCo, helping the lender to
strengthen its capital base ahead of European stress tests.
The Spanish bank has hired Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and UBS to sell the
euro-denominated perpetual non-call five-year bond, which will
convert to equity if the bank's capital falls below 7%.
Following investor meetings on Monday, the bond is expected
to price on Tuesday at the earliest, and to be 500m-750m in
size.
There has been a major recapitalisation of Europe's banks
ahead of the ECB stress tests. That has seen lenders raise
35.5bn in equity, according to Morgan Stanley, to ensure their
balance sheets are robust enough to withstand another crisis.
Banks have also made the most of strong market conditions to
issue nearly 24bn of Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bonds, beefing up
their capital levels and improving their leverage ratios.
By selecting a 7% trigger, BPE's upcoming deal will count
towards the capital metrics the ECB will be applying in the
stress tests, although a source at BPE said the aim of the
issuance was to comply with Basel III regulations.
For investors, the deal could prove less attractive than
BPE's first venture into the AT1 market last October when it
offered a 11.5% coupon.
Back then it priced a 500m low trigger (5.125%) bond. Given
the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.28%, that
meant a capital buffer for investors then of over 500bp.
This time around investors are more exposed to the risk of
conversion: the higher trigger means a buffer of less than
370bp.
However, market conditions for the issuer could prove ideal.
The cost of insuring subordinated debt is now hovering just
above a six and a half year low, with the iTraxx Subordinated
index at 89bp on Friday, down from 530bp at the end of 2011.
Spreads on AT1 bonds also rallied 25bp-50bp across the board
following the ECB's rate cut and targeted LTRO announcement on
June 5. For peripheral issuers, the moves have been even more
dramatic.
Banco Popular Espanol's 500m AT1 now yields 6% - just over
half the 11.5% yield the bank paid to get the deal done in
October.
Market observers say the outstanding issue will provide a
good starting point for gauging value, and suggest the new deal
is likely to be marketed in the 7% area, with possible final
pricing tighter in the 6% yield range.
NEXT STEP TO DETOX
The new issue will mark another step in the lender's
rehabilitation in the bond market following Spain's financial
crisis triggered by the 2008 property market crash. That left
several banks with gaping capital holes after the government
enforced writedowns on real estate holdings.
Some had to be bailed out by the state, while others like
Popular escaped that fate but required a 2.5bn capital hike
last year.
It is still rated below investment grade at Ba3/BB/BB+ at
the senior level. The CoCo will be unrated.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; additional reporting by Jesus
Aguado; Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)