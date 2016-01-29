* Caixabank takes one-off hit from Repsol writedown

* Popular takes charge for "floor" clauses on mortgages

* Sabadell posts 91 pct jump in net profit, helped by TSB

* Underlying business at all three rises in Q4, shares up (Adds details, background, shares)

By Julien Toyer and Jesus Aguado

MADRID/BARCELONA, Jan 29 Spanish lenders Caixabank and Popular on Friday missed 2015 profit forecasts, hit by one-off charges, but their underlying businesses improved slightly in the last quarter, sending their shares higher.

Like European peers, Spanish lenders are struggling to increase earnings from loans as interest rates hover at historic lows, while increasingly fierce competition as Spain emerges from recession is eroding margins.

Many analysts expect this will soon force a new round of cost-cutting mergers in a Spanish financial sector that has already shrunk to a dozen banks from close to 50 in 2008.

The improving fortunes of a third lender, Sabadell , which reported a 91 percent jump in 2015 net profit, however, showed not all lenders are equally prepared for this new chapter.

While Sabadell grew its net interest income - or earnings on loans minus deposit costs - by 42 percent last year, partly thanks to the acquisition of Britain's TSB, this measure rose a more modest 4.8 percent at Caixabank, thanks to the purchase of Barclays's Spanish unit, and fell 16 percent at Popular.

In the fourth quarter, though, all three banks posted a rise in net interest income, which pleased investors.

Shares in Sabadell were up 5.5 percent at 0840 GMT, while those in Banco Popular and in Caixabank were up 5.6 percent and 3.1 percent respectively, all outperforming Spain's blue-chip index Ibex and recovering from heavy losses in January.

Caixabank, hit by writedowns at energy firm Repsol in which it holds a 12.14 percent stake, still managed to post a 31.4 percent rise in full-year net profit to 814 million euros ($888 million), boosted by its Barclays purchase.

But that fell way short of analysts' 1.1 billion euros forecast in a Reuters poll and the bank also reported a 182 million euros loss in the fourth quarter.

Popular was hit by a 350-million-euro provision to cover potential legal risks linked to the removal of so-called "floor" clauses on its mortgages.

As a result, the mid-sized lender posted a 68 percent drop in full-year net profit to 105 million euros, missing both a 400-million-euros target and analysts' expectations.

Profitability was also pressured at both banks. Return on equity dipped to 0.83 percent at Popular while a similar return on tangible equity ratio (ROTE) fell to 4.3 percent at Caixabank.

($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Editing by Mark Potter)