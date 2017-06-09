MADRID, June 9 Small Spanish lenders Liberbank
and Unicaja (IPO-UNIB.MC) have become the focus of
investors' concerns after the fall of Popular this week, casting
renewed doubts over the strength of some Spanish banks.
Liberbank has lost close to half of its stock market value
this week and its shares have fallen for 10 straight days. They
are now trading at 0.582 euro each, down 29 percent on Friday
and close to their all-time low of 0.526 euro in July last year.
Meanwhile, the initial public offering of Unicaja, a
regional lender in Andalusia, flagged for before the summer, is
seen suffering from both the Popular fallout and the competition
of the 7 billion euros ($7.8 billion) cash call Santander
will soon carry out.
Liberbank, which was formed in 2011 from the merger of three
regional savings banks and controls around two percent of all
Spanish deposits, has been seen as one of the weakest links of
Spain's banking sector for several years despite efforts to sell
bad real estate assets and improve its liquidity position.
The bank has a bad loan ratio of 13 percent, well above most
of its peers, and two thirds of its 2.1 billion euros debt
matures by the end of the year with several repayments due in
the next two months.
Smaller banks in Spain, including Liberbank, saw their
subordinated debt sell off on Thursday in the aftermath of the
Banco Popular resolution, with cash prices dropping by multiple
points.
In a bid to draw a line under the current selloff, Liberbank
Chief Executive Officer Manuel Menendez and Member of the Board
Victor Roza bought more than 100,000 euros worth of shares in
the lender yesterday, according to official registries seen by
Reuters on Friday.
A spokesman for Liberbank said the lender was strong both in
terms of liquidity and solvency and the recent selloff was only
the result of short-selling from opportunist investors.
Unicaja, which also manages around 2 percent of Spanish
deposits, enjoys a slightly more relaxed situation.
Its bad debt ratio is just below 10 percent and a deadline
to repay 600 million euros of subordinated debt and meet legal
requirements to list is still months away but banking insiders
say pressure is mounting.
"It has always been a complex IPO because the banks lack an
equity story," said a senior Spanish banker.
"Most of its business is formed by residential mortgages,
which turn very low margins. Either it lists at a very low price
or they will suffer to get it done," the banker also said,
adding that he would expect the listing to be postponed.
Unicaja declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8944 euros)
(Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano, writing by Julien Toyer;
Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)