Trump to sign two financial executive orders on Friday -CNBC
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders on Friday related to the financial industry, CNBC reported on Thursday.
MADRID Nov 18 Spanish banks' bad debts as a percentage of total loans was 13.02 percent in September, slightly below the 13.24 percent registered a month earlier, the Bank of Spain said on Tuesday.
The ratio of bad loans to total lending fell as the net value of credit in the financial system and soured loans dropped to 1.39 trillion euros ($1.74 trillion) and 180.52 billion euros respectively in September.
(1 US dollar = 0.8006 euro)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday fined Deutsche Bank AG $156.6 million for violating foreign exchange rules and running afoul of the Volcker Rule.