LONDON May 22 Spain's banks could need another 76 billion euros ($97 billion) to cover loan losses as the country's deteriorating economy could drive bad debts as high as 260 billion euros, a leading bank group said.

The Institute of International Finance (IIF) said losses on Spanish loans could be between 218 billion and 260 billion euros, applying projected losses expected in Ireland to Spain.

"A number of factors suggest that the losses could be nearer the upper end of this range. Spain's macroeconomic prospects are worse than those faced by Ireland, especially as regards growth and unemployment," the IIF said in its latest global economic monitor.

The IIF, whose members include more than 400 banks and other financial firms, said Spain's banks had raised or were in the process of raising 184 billion euros. This would leave a shortfall of 76 billion euros based on the IIF's estimate of bad debts of up to 260 billion.

The bulk of losses are expected to come from commercial real estate loan portfolios, concentrated in the cajas, or regional savings banks.

"Pre-provisioning income and provisions at individual institutions may well be insufficient to cover losses, requiring government support," the report said.

But it said government spending on recapitalisation should be considerably smaller relative to GDP than in Ireland as the three largest banks should meet any shortfalls from their own resources. That could reduce capital requirements in an adverse scenario to 50-60 billion euros, or about 5 percent of GDP, compared to 33 percent in Ireland, it said.

Spain on Monday said consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger were hired to audit banks' loan books.

The country is trying to deal with a property market crash after the financial crisis which has led to big losses for the banking sector.