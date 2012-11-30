* Fears Spain's bad bank will be too small
* Spain has yet to attract private investors for bad bank
* Spanish taxpayers at risk of further losses
By Laura Noonan
LONDON, Nov 30 Spanish banks may have thought a
dose of Irish medicine would fix them, but they could yet
require a harsher cure.
Spain's "bad bank" opened its doors on Friday with a
blueprint broadly based on Dublin's National Asset Management
Agency (NAMA) and a similar remit: to purge the country's
lenders of toxic property assets that left them dangerously
short of capital and reliant on European aid.
Just like NAMA, SAREB - as the Spanish version is known -
begins life accused both of paying too much for assets that have
gone bad, and depressing the property market by acquiring them
so cheaply. It has yet to attract private capital.
There is, however, a bigger fear.
"People are worried that this might not be enough," said Max
Bruche, senior lecturer in finance with London's Cass Business
School and former assistant professor at Madrid's Centro de
Estudios Monetarios y Financieros.
While NAMA relieved banks of 74 billion euros of toxic
property assets or 13.5 percent of their loan books, SAREB looks
set to take less than 8 percent of Spanish banks' total loan
books.
Madrid has argued that its banking crisis is on a smaller
scale than in Ireland, where all bar one of the country's
domestic lenders were nationalised.
Spain's two largest banks, Santander and BBVA
, both passed capital stress tests. They, and several
other banks, are not transferring assets to SAREB.
But some analysts are unconvinced. Cass's Bruche points out
that some lenders managed to avoid the taint of dealing with
SAREB by engaging in so-called "zombie lending" - rolling over
unsustainable loans so that their books look healthier.
"SAREB is clearly too small, it's a waste of time," said one
analyst who covers Spanish banks and asked not to be named
because of his bank's Spanish relationships.
IRISH MODEL FLAWED TOO
Even with its limited size, there are still concerns that
SAREB could land Spanish taxpayers with heavy losses if it can't
make a return on the banks' bad assets and funnel that back into
state coffers.
SAREB will demand a discount of nearly 46 percent on the
first tranche of bad loans and 63 percent on foreclosed assets
such as building developments gone bad when it starts taking
assets from Spain's banks in December.
In Ireland, NAMA applied an average discount of around 57
percent across the banks' bad assets, creating large holes in
their balance sheets and hastening the country's 85 billion
euros EU-IMF bailout.
Even at that price it paid too much. Ireland's budget
watchdog said this year that NAMA's assets were overvalued by a
fifth due to the inclusion of 5.6 billion euros in state aid.
The watchdog warned NAMA would struggle to recoup its costs,
never mind make a profit, over its 10-year life span.
The Irish agency has had to write down the value of its
assets by 2.9 billion euros since it was set up in 2009, meaning
that taxpayers may be left with yet another bill for dealing
with the crisis.
As painful as the downward spiral in prices has been, NAMA's
discounting forced the banks to face up to the scale of their
problems.
NAMA's loan-by-loan analysis has convinced markets that
there are no nasties still lurking, helping the country's
rehabilitation on international bond markets.
"What people have to understand is that it was a point in
time valuation," NAMA Chief Executive Brendan McDonagh told
Reuters this week of the 57 percent discount originally applied.
"I think the worst of that is now behind us."
Encouraged by officials in Europe and the IMF, who like the
NAMA-style model, Spanish bankers and officials, including the
head of Spain's bank rescue fund FROB, have met Irish officials
in Dublin to learn from their experiences.
Mike Aynsley, the Australian tasked with winding down the
former Anglo Irish Bank, travelled to Madrid in late August to
meet executives from nationalised lenders Bankia and
NovaGalicia Banco.
WHAT LURKS BENEATH?
NAMA assessed each loan individually before deciding on an
average discount of 57 percent.
But SAREB will not be able to do the same because it is
working on a wider range of bad assets - some property
foreclosures worth as little as 100,000 euros and loans with as
little as 250,000 outstanding - that would take too long to
assess one by one. So it will look at the portfolios as a whole
before assigning a value to them.
The fear that SAREB's losses will keep mounting has so far
deterred private investors, putting in jeopardy Madrid's aim of
getting at least 51 percent of the bad bank's capital from
private sources and, under EU rules, keeping it off Spain's
national debt.
"One of the concerns we hear is that the Bank of Spain gets
to decide the prices, but unfortunately they haven't had a great
track record of getting it right these past few years," said
Jaime Becerril, analyst with JP Morgan Cazenove.
"If the Spanish banks don't want to invest in the bad bank
it's likely to be for good reason."
The Bank of Spain has defended its decision not to go for
loan by loan analysis because it was under pressure from Europe
and the IMF to put a figure on its banking crisis.
Instead, SAREB has said it will use the results of recent
tests by consultants Oliver Wyman as a base with some
"adjustments".
Without such indepth analysis from the start, the danger is
that SAREB will uncover nasty surprises later.
SELLING SPAIN
As crucial as the price SAREB pays will be the price it can
achieve for selling the assets.
Real estate consultants estimate that almost two-thirds of
the assets SAREB is due to buy will fail to attract investors,
at least in the short-term and possibly ever because much of
them relate to undeveloped land and half-built developments.
NAMA has a bigger exposure to commercial property and
completed projects, which offer better returns, and a large
chunk of its portfolio is based in the better-performing British
market. So far, NAMA has raised 2.9 billion euros from sales.
"SAREB has very little exposure to commercial property and
absolutely nothing outside Spain, which means only a third or a
quarter of its assets will be sellable in the short term and the
process will take longer," said Rafael Powley, a Madrid-based
director of strategic consulting at property consultant Jones
Lang LaSalle.
But the size and relative strength of Spanish companies
meant the country's potential for recovery was greater,
providing a bigger lift to property prices, Powley said.
"Both NAMA and SAREB face huge challenges. I prefer the
Spanish economy but right now I'd prefer to be selling the Irish
assets."