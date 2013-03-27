MADRID, March 27 Spain's third-biggest bank,
Caixabank, has reduced planned lay-offs after talks
with unions but still plans big job cuts as it tries to absorb a
string of acquisitions.
Barcelona-based Caixabank said on Wednesday it would make
2,600 of its 32,625 staff redundant, instead of the 3,002 it had
originally targeted, and it will try to ensure all the cuts are
through voluntary departures.
Caixabank, the commercial banking business of financial
services group La Caixa, saw its payroll jump by over 5,000 last
year. It has been one of the most active buyers in the
consolidation of Spain's banking sector, absorbing Banca Civica
in 2012.
Worker unions said earlier this year that banks were
planning about 20,000 job cuts in 2013, although most lenders
making big cutbacks have reduced their lay-off targets slightly
after negotiations with staff.
Mass job cuts are biting across several industries as
Spain's recession drags on. Unemployment is at a record 26
percent.
(Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)