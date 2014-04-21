* Banks want to grow high margin SME loans
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, April 21 Across Spain, the message is
hard to miss in office windows showcasing offers: banks want to
lend to small companies again.
After gorging on property lending in the run-up to a
financial crisis, banks are looking to revive high-margin loans
to businesses as the economy emerges from a prolonged slump and
bond-trading income slumps.
But intense competition among lenders only just pulling back
from a turf war on deposit rates risks taking the shine off the
turnaround, companies and analysts warn.
A fight to win over clients will likely squeeze the margins
many hope to make from lending to small and medium-sized
enterprises (SMEs), which are typically charged higher interest
rates than larger, less risky businesses.
Hard-pressed small companies, meanwhile, might still miss
out as banks, burned by borrowers defaulting during the crisis,
remain selective.
"The big challenge will be that banks will be competing for
the best SMEs, but we need to see lending to the rest of the
economy in order for the banks to increase their recurrent
revenues," said Rui Croca, analyst for European banks at ratings
agency DBRS.
Getting the lending strategy right will be important to the
recovery of the Spanish banking sector after a 2008 real estate
market crash and a five-year downturn that gutted earnings and
left some in need of state rescues.
Much of Europe has been gripped by a credit crunch. Banks
have been cutting lending as they strengthen their capital, but
they also blame weak demand.
It has been a particular issue in Spain, however, where SMEs
make up more than 99 percent of all companies, employ more
people and contribute more to the economy than the European
average, according to data from the European Commission.
New lending to SMEs has fallen some 65 percent in the past
six years, or by more than 320 billion euros ($442 billion),
according to small business association Cepyme.
It said interest rates stood at an average of about 5.4
percent for small businesses, more than double the 2.5 percent
on loans to bigger Spanish companies and above the 3.8 percent
average charged to SMEs across the euro zone.
QUARTERLY PROGRESS?
Spain's top seven listed banks, which are due to report
first-quarter earnings starting with Bankinter on April
23, have said they want to fill some of the lending gap, after
Spain emerged from recession in the second half of 2013.
From Santander to bailed-out Bankia, the
banks are stepping up campaigns to win clients, with several
launching programmes in recent weeks totalling at least 80
billion euros in loans aimed at small firms.
"The future of (Spanish) banks rests with companies," Banco
Popular Chief Executive Francisco Gomez said at a
recent conference in Madrid.
Most of the top seven suffered a drop last year in recurring
net lending income as credit fell, and instead many reported a
leap in trading gains.
Many have relied on the "carry trade", using cheap European
Central Bank funds to buy higher-yielding Spanish sovereign
bonds. But that crutch is disappearing as banks shrink these
exposures ahead of Europe-wide health checks.
Some lenders recognise that industry rivalry and falling
rates on loans could limit their upside.
"Of course we are going to notice pressure on margins," said
Santander CEO Javier Marin as he unveiled a plan in March to
expand new lending to small companies by 24 percent to 30
billion euros this year. Santander aims to lend the funds at
between 3 percent and 5 percent.
Banks usually make more from lending to companies than on
home loans. On new mortgages in January, Spanish lenders earned
an average 2.59 percent over the Euribor reference rate which
tracks the average interest euro zone banks charge each other to
borrow, according to a recent report from JPMorgan.
That compared with 4.74 percent over Euribor on corporate
loans of under 1 million euros.
EXPORTERS TARGETED
So far there is little evidence of a step change in lending.
New company loans of under 1 million euros were up 6 percent in
February compared to a year ago, Bank of Spain data showed, but
those above that threshold were down 32 percent.
Many banks predict their total loan stock will keep falling
in 2014, as borrowers, including households, pay off debt.
"The circumstances don't really lead us to be able to
predict a rapid reactivation of credit, although it is likely we
will see a slight improvement this year," Cepyme Chairman Jesus
Maria Terciado wrote in a recent article.
Cepyme has estimated that at least 50 percent of the 240,000
small companies that ceased to trade in Spain between 2008 and
2013 closed because of a lack of financing.
Across Europe, this shortage has pushed businesses to seek
alternatives, such as private equity loans.
Spain's centre-right government, which last year called on
the ECB to create a cheap funding scheme for SMEs, has also
recently passed measures to try to ease companies' access to
bond markets and other financing avenues.
Small companies which export - about 150,000 businesses,
according to Santander's Marin - may be the biggest
beneficiaries of banks' fresh lending attempts. Spain had well
over 1 million SMEs at the end of 2013.
"It's true that we're all talking about exports. But we're
not going to leave aside any SMEs for not being exporters,"
Marin said.
Analysts said banks still had incentives to restrain
lending, however, as they face Europe-wide health checks later
this year.
"Banks probably need to start taking some risk, though they
are going to be cautious as they are subject to the European
stress tests," Croca at DBRS said.
