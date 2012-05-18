BRIEF-Element announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bid
* Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources
MADRID May 18 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 8.37 percent of their outstanding credit portfolios in March, the highest level since August 1994, Bank of Spain data showed on Friday.
This compares with a revised reading of 8.3 percent in February. Loans that fell into arrears increased by 1.6 billion euros ($2.0 billion) from February to 148.0 billion euros in March.
June 8 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash as it looks to pay down debt.