BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
MADRID Oct 18 Spanish banks' bad loans rose to 10.5 percent of their outstanding portfolios in August, reaching a fresh record high, Bank of Spain data showed on Thursday, up from 9.9 percent a month earlier.
Loans that fell into arrears increased by 5.3 billion euros ($7 billion) from July, reaching 178 billion euros in August.
Non-performing loans on the books of the country's crippled banks have risen steadily since a decade-long property boom ended four years ago, with the country now in its second recession since 2009 and one in four Spaniards out of work. ($1 = 0.7621 euros) (Reporting By Manuel Maria Ruiz; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
LOS ANGELES, June 4, (Variety.com) - "Wonder Woman" is officially a box office hero.