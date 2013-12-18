MADRID Dec 18 Spanish banks' bad debts as a
percentage of total loans rose to 13.0 percent in October from
12.7 percent in September, marking a fresh record as credit fell
again month on month, Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday.
Households and companies are still struggling with debts
even as Spain emerges from a prolonged recession, and banks have
cut lending as they try to boost capital ahead of Europe-wide
health checks next year.
Bad debts rose 3.3 billion euros ($4.53 billion) to 191
billion euros in October, while total credit shrank 12 billion
euros to 1.47 trillion euros.
