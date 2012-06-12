MADRID, June 12 Spanish banks which receive
public loans in the form of convertible shares as part of an up
to 100 billion euros financial package will be charged an
interest rate of at least 8.5 percent, a European Commission
spokesman said on Tuesday.
Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Saturday
that the Spanish bank restructuring fund (FROB) would inject the
European loans into banks though convertible shares, also known
as Cocos, or through equity.
"According to the Commission's practice in applying state
aid rules to the banking sector, any aid given to banks in the
form of hybrid capital instruments convertible into bank shares
must be charged at a minimum interest rate of 8.5 percent," said
Antoine Colombani, spokesman for EU Competition chief Joaquin
Almunia.
"Banks receiving state aid must pay adequate remuneration to
the State that provides the aid. This ensures that the bank
contributes to the costs of its own restructuring. If the
assistance is given to the banks via a direct shareholding, this
would not apply," he added.
In an interview with Spanish news agency Efe, Almunia
explained on Tuesday that the loans should be considered an
investment by the state and serve to restore the financial
situation of the banks, hence carrying a cost incentive.
Several European and Spanish officials told Reuters on
Saturday that the European loans to the FROB would bear an
interest rate of around 3 percent, although the final formula,
maturity and price of loans is still being negotiated.
(Reporting by Foo Yunchee; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by
Catherine Evans)