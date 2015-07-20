(Repeats story from Sunday)
* Number of Spanish banks could drop below 10
* Banco Popular may struggle to go it alone
* Sector still bloated, profitability key to survival
By Jesus Aguado
MADRID, July 19 High costs and low returns could
soon spur a new wave of consolidation in Spain's banking
industry, where the number of banks has already dropped to 14
from 55 since the 2008 financial crisis.
A new round of mergers could take that total down to just
single digits, putting the country on a par with Britain and
France. It would also cut a swathe through a still bloated
retail banking network that, according to the Bank of Spain, had
the most branches per capita in Europe as recently as 2013.
"Business volumes are simply not high enough to sustain the
sector at its current size," Jose Carlos Diez, economy professor
at Alcala de Henares University near Madrid, said.
The banks that are the most likely targets in this process
are below the top tier in Spain, where Santander and
BBVA, the two largest, were able to ride out Spain's
economic crisis partly because of the international spread of
their businesses.
The biggest among the handful of banks now under threat is
Banco Popular, senior banking sources said.
The bank is ranked sixth by domestic assets but is weighed
down by low profitability and heavy exposure to property loans
that turned sour during the crisis.
Popular has been racing to grow abroad, with purchases
announced in the United States and others expected in Mexico or
Portugal. But such small-scale deals may not be enough to
prevent it being swallowed up, a senior Spanish bank executive
said.
Former savings banks such as Liberbank, and
unlisted BMN and Ibercaja will also be under the microscope from
mid-2016, when analysts and economists expect the merger
activity to kick off again as margin pressures on the industry
increase.
Before the crisis, which led to a 41.3 billion euro ($44.80
billion) restructuring of Spain's banking industry, the volume
of credit flowing from the banks to the economy was close to 2
trillion euros and the banks' average profitability, or return
on equity, was 20 percent.
After the crisis, the volume of credit has shrunk by 500
billion euros and return on equity dropped to a third of what it
was, well below the banks' cost of capital.
As of March, Popular has a return of equity of less that 3
percent and a cost of capital of 10 percent. It also has soured
real estate assets of more than 27 billion euros, which are
proportionally the highest in Spain at around 25 percent of
total loans.
But the bank's strong small business portfolio may attract
suitors with Caixabank, Spain's biggest bank by
domestic assets, high on the list.
Caixabank is strong in retail banking and made an informal
approach to Popular in 2012.
"Popular would complement it well given its corporate
business and by giving it access to Galicia, where (Caixabank)
has a smaller presence," one investment banker said.
Caixabank declined to comment.
Caixabank's business plan to 2018 does not include
acquisitions, but CEO Gonzalo Gortazar has said it would
consider any opportunities during "the second round of
consolidation."
Popular has said it wants to stay independent.
BBVA, Spain's second biggest bank by total assets, has
already played a major role in consolidation since the crisis
buying two small former savings banks in the northeastern region
of Catalonia in the last three years.
Santander has said its aim is to grow organically, but as
the euro zone's biggest bank by market value it has the
financial muscle to play a major role.
MID-SIZED MORSELS
Banking experts predict the new wave of mergers will kick
off in about a year, when banks will no longer be able to
benefit from a fall in financing costs that result from the low
interest rate environment. Consultancy Analistas Financieros
Internacionales (AFI) estimates this could save the sector
around 5 billion euros.
"2016 will be problematical because no one will benefit from
the lower cost of financing deposits," AFI partner Paula Papp,
referring to the fact that they have already fallen sharply and
are close to bottoming out.
Under that scenario, those of Spain's remaining savings
banks with low profitability and high levels of bad debts will
be vulnerable.
In addition, a gradual recovery in Spain's credit market --
the rate of decline in credit volumes slowed to 0.2 percent in
May -- has coincided with more competition, squeezing margins.
"This is probably ushering in a phase of consolidation that
could affect the likes of Liberbank, BMN and Ibercaja," Diez
said.
($1 = 0.9218 euros)
