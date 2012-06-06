BRUSSELS, June 6 Spanish Economy Minister Luis
de Guindos said on Wednesday there were no immediate plans to
request a bailout of Spain's banks, with the results of an audit
of the banking sector needed before any further steps are taken.
"I have absolutely not discussed any intervention in Spain's
banks today," De Guindos told reporters on the sidelines of
meetings in Brussels, where he plans to meet EU Competition
Commission Joaquin Almunia later in the day.
He said Spain was waiting for the results of an IMF report
into the banking sector, due on June 11, and then further
reports from independent auditors.
"After that, in no more than 10, 15 days we will have the
report from the independent auditors... which we are cerain will
be very similar to that of the International Monetary Fund," he
said. "From there the Spanish government will take the decisions
it has to take in terms of recapitalising the institutions."
Asked if Spain was preparing a request for EU aid, he said:
"We are not preparing anything... we have a roadmap."