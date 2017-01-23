MADRID Jan 23 Spain's Banco Sabadell
said on Monday it expected a one-time hit of up to 490 million
euros ($527 million) from a ruling that obliges banks to
reimburse customers sold mortgages with interest rate floors
which have since been ruled illegal.
The bank added that it would fully provision against the
possible impact of any claims on 2016 earnings.
On Friday, the government approved a new law which gives
lenders three months to reach a settlement with customers which
had been sold the mortgages. Banks are accused of not adequately
flagging the mortgage floor clause to customers.
(Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)