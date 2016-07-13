MADRID, July 13 The European Court of Justice advocate general on Wednesday said a Spanish court ruling capping banks' liabilities for so-called floor clauses in mortgage contracts was right, offering a relief for banks which had feared multi-million euros compensations.

The European court still has to issue a ruling on the issue but it generally follows the recommendations of its adviser.

Shares in several Spanish banks which still have the clauses in their mortgage contracts, including Liberbank, Banco Popular, Sabadell and Caixabank, rose after the adviser's recommendations were made public. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)