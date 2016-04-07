MADRID, April 7 A Spanish court ruled on Thursday that the country's banks including leaders Banco Santander and Caixabank can no longer sell mortgages with so-called floor clauses.

The court said banks had to repay customers what they had lost since May 2013, when Spain's Supreme Court declared these mortgages, whose rates cannot fall below a benchmark, were invalid if they had not been presented clearly.

Spanish banks, like peers across Europe, are struggling to ramp up earnings from loans as interest rates hover at historic lows, while margins are eroded by ever-fiercer competition as Spain emerges from recession.

The ruling by a local court in Madrid followed class action suits by customers alleging that banks had not properly explained the clauses to them, which prevented them from benefiting from the euro zone's record low interest rates.

The ruling, which can be appealed, will now force around 40 of Spain's lenders including Banco Sabadell and Bankia to pay back the money plus interest.

Some Spanish banks, such as BBVA which had been hit by the 2013 ruling, have already removed the mortgage floor.

Last October the European Commission asked Spanish banks to remove the clauses and even repay customers over the whole life of the loan, beyond the May 2013 limit.

Many Spanish banks had already made provisions to absorb the financial hit from a legal ruling.

Since the third quarter of 2015, Caixabank has eliminated most of its mortgage floor clauses at a cost of about 220 million euros. The lender had also provisioned 515 million euros to cover such losses since 2013, a spokesman said.

In January, Banco Popular, Spain's seventh-biggest bank, reported a near 70 percent drop in full-year net profit after a 350 million euro provision to cover potential losses.

Bankia had provisioned to cover potential losses since 2013, a spokesman said.

Spokesmen for Caixabank and Banco Sabadell, the fifth-largest in Spain which has so far refused to get rid of the clauses, said they would analyse the ruling and take a decision later.

(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Angus Berwick and Susan Thomas)