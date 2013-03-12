MADRID, March 12 Spain will look to crack down on banker pay further than tough new European rules on bonuses, by allowing shareholders to impose limits on overall remuneration packages, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

EU policymakers agreed in February to cap bankers' bonuses at twice their salaries in the toughest limit of its kind in the world.

That move is already being resisted by the financial sector and countries such as Britain.

"We think that we should strengthen the future implementation of the European directive in Spain, because the problem in Spain is not so much variable remuneration but the entire remuneration package," de Guindos told journalists after appearing in parliament.

De Guindos said that the government would ensure that all pay packages in the financial sector should have to be approved by shareholders, who would also be able to impose limits on total remuneration.

The Spanish plan comes as countries including Germany consider stricter steps on executive pay in the wake of a financial and economic crisis which led to state bailouts of banks across Europe.

Executive payouts have not been as sensitive politically in Spain as in countries such as the UK with bigger financial sectors and leading investment banks.

But Spain was forced to turn to Europe for 41 billion euros ($53 billion) in aid last year to bail out several banks laid low by a property market crash.

It has begun to take a tougher stance on payouts since as anger over the rescue mounts in a struggling economy and amid big public spending cuts.

Spain has already cracked down on pay at bailed-out banks, limiting salaries of top executives at 500,000 euros at any lender that received state aid.

In particular, multi-million-euro pay-offs and pension deals for departing executives at rescued lenders have come under scrutiny.

Under the new EU rules, bonuses are capped at one time base salary, or twice base pay if shareholders vote in favour.

At a European level, policymakers are also mulling whether to take further steps on making shareholder votes on banker pay binding. ($1 = 0.7684 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; editing by Jason Neely)