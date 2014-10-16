MADRID Oct 16 Spain's High Court on Thursday
imposed a 16-million-euro bail to ex-chief executive officer of
former savings bank Caja Madrid Miguel Blesa over the alleged
use of company credit cards for personal expenses, a spokeswoman
for the court said.
Ex-International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato, also
involved in the case for his role at the helm of Bankia
, was asked to deposit a 3-million-euro bail.
Both have been accused of improper management and have three
days to pay the bail.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing
by Sarah White)