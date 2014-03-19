By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
| MADRID, March 19
MADRID, March 19 Spanish banks, slowly emerging
from a 2008 property crash, will have to revalue thousands of
homes and commercial buildings to meet demands of European Union
regulators who are assessing the sector's financial strength,
people familiar with the matter said.
Banks had been resisting fresh valuations, arguing previous
estimates could simply be updated and fearing a costly and
time-consuming reassessment that could lead to more provisions
against soured loans, on top of multi-billion euro writedowns
already taken in recent years.
Yet European Central Bank (ECB) regulators engaged in the
so-called Asset Quality Review (AQR) of banks across the euro
zone have rejected such arguments and have demanded an
up-to-date review of the worth of property portfolios, sources
said.
The ECB declined comment on Spain specifically but said a
consistent application of the AQR was fundamental. "A core
aspect of the AQR in the area of collateral valuation is the use
of third-party valuations and valuations dating before 1 January
2013 are not accepted," it said.
As the AQR process grinds its way towards completion due in
October - with various deadlines for data before then - it's not
just banks in Spain which are affected. Lenders in other
countries such as Germany have also been pushing for leeway on
some aspects of the examination they fear may be too
time-consuming or unnecessarily damaging, banking sources said.
Yet the situation remains sensitive in Spain, where the
property market crash left banks with huge losses on assets
whose value had plunged.
The AQR feeds into a broader "stress test" examination that
will also look at how banks hold up under shock scenarios and
could reveal banks are short of provisions against some soured
investments or loans.
STRESS TEST
Spanish banks had hoped the ECB would allow them to limit
the scope of new valuations on properties used as loan
collateral and foreclosed housing to save on time and costs,
four banking and property sources said.
Backing that case, the Bank of Spain argued in talks with
the ECB that the banks should be able to lean heavily on
valuations from 2012 - when they underwent a stress test led by
consultancy Oliver Wyman - and update them, the sources said.
That health check revealed a 60 billion euro ($84
billion)capital shortfall at Spanish banks and some needed to
draw on a 41.3 billion euro aid package from Europe to cope.
The ECB is asking, however, for fresh valuations on property
assets that have not been valued independently in 2013. Sources
could not say what proportion of those assets would be involved.
One of the three banking sources said the ECB had rejected
Spanish banks' requests, while others acknowledged lenders were
likely to hire consultants to look at parts of their portfolios.
Such a process can cost millions if not tens of millions of
euros, depending on the size of portfolios. Oliver Wyman was
paid just over 10 million euros for its 2012 review in Spain.
"If we follow the methodology, there will have to be new
valuations, and a taskforce will be needed to provide new
external valuations," said one of the sources, a banker involved
in risk management.
A spokesman for the Bank of Spain declined to comment on
whether it had discussed the matter with the ECB, but said:
"The ECB's manual on AQR is there to be followed."
Spain's top seven listed lenders - Santander, BBVA
, Caixabank, Bankia, Popular
, Sabadell and Bankinter - declined
to comment.
TIME CONSTRAINTS
Some bankers say they do not expect any nasty surprises,
either from the AQR or from new valuations. "Most portfolios are
well covered by provisions," a senior banking adviser in Madrid
said.
Many Spanish assets do have recent valuations, since every
time a property is repossessed it is usually revalued and
collateral used for new mortgages also carries new valuations.
Some banks have already been going over mortgage portfolios
in recent months and are close to finishing that process, a
fourth banking source said, while Spain also has data from 2013
when bailed-out banks like Bankia transferred real estate to
external "bad bank" Sareb, which would be useful as benchmarks.
"With everything that has been transferred to Sareb and
reviewed in the last 12 months, there are many fresh references
for every city and type of asset," another independent banking
adviser said.
Yet the Spanish property market remains weak, leaving scope
for current valuations to be less than banks have assumed. House
prices were down an average 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter of
2013 compared with a year earlier, official data shows, and
though the sector shows signs of stabilising, prices were still
down 1.3 percent from the prior three months.
One major factor for banks facing property revaluations is
simply the amount of work to do in a relatively short time. Some
banks have argued there would not be time to carry out
exhaustive valuations, a senior bank manager said, adding that
over 1 million properties had been valued during the 2012
exercise, with thousands physically inspected.
"For us this is going to mean more time and more expense,"
said a third banking source.
($1 = 0.7180 euros)
(Additional reporting by Eva Taylor and Andreas Kroener in
Frankfurt; Editing by David Holmes)