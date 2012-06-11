NEW YORK, June 11 Fitch Ratings on Monday cut the long-term credit ratings for Spanish banks Banco Santander and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to BBB-plus from A, following Fitch's three-notch cut to the country's sovereign rating last week.

The ratings on both Santander, the euro zone's largest bank, and BBVA now carry a negative outlook, Fitch said in a statement.

The downgrades reflect worries similar to those affecting the sovereign rating, including expectations that Spain will remain in recession through 2013, the statement said.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks, and Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once independent audits report in just over a week.

Last month Moody's Investors Service carried out a sweeping downgrade of 16 Spanish banks, including Santander, citing a weak economy and the government's reduced ability to support troubled lenders.

Spain's banks are awash in bad loans after a real estate boom went bust. The country's relapse into recession in the first quarter - likely to last as the government tries to shrink its budget deficit by slashing spending - only deepened worries.

The European Central Bank has asked Spain to review and strengthen its plans to create "bad banks" where the lenders would park their toxic real estate assets to later sell them off, an ECB document showed on Monday.

Spanish bond yields rose on Monday, reversing earlier falls as initial market relief over the Spanish bank funding deal gave way to doubts over how the bailout would be structured and whether it solved the country's problems.