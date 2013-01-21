MADRID Jan 21 Spanish savings banks will have
to set aside reserve funds to cover capital needs and face
deeper checks from supervisors if they are to keep majority
stakes in the lenders they control, a draft law showed on
Monday.
Most of Spain's savings banks, or "cajas", will also have to
become banking foundations with tighter corporate governance
rules, and those with stakes of 30 percent or more in lenders
will also come under greater scrutiny.
The new measures would apply, for instance, to Spain's third
largest banking group, La Caixa, a savings bank which owns 61
percent of Caixabank, when taking into account
convertible bonds.
But the draft law, published by Spain's Economy Ministry,
also marked a victory for the cajas after many feared they would
be forced by Brussels to altogether lose control of their
banking businesses as the price of a European banking bailout.
A real estate boom that turned to bust five years ago
crippled many of Spain's banks, forcing the country to take over
several lenders and to request up to 100 billion euros ($133
billion) in European rescue aid last year for the weakest firms.
As a condition of receiving the funds, rescued banks have to
shed jobs and shrink their balance sheet among other measures.
The bailout terms had also specified that even healthy
savings banks that did not need aid, like Catalonian group La
Caixa, would have to shrink their stakes in underlying lenders.
The cajas, unlisted entities often deeply linked to
different Spanish regions, have come under intense scrutiny
since Spain's banking crisis worsened in 2009, as some became
associated with the worst excesses of the sector.
Many had been hijacked over the years by local governments
that put politicians on their boards and bankrolled grandiose --
and loss-making -- construction projects, including art centres,
airports and film studios.
Spain had to pump money into many of the small savings banks
while slicing the number of cajas from 45 to less than 10,
through a series of mergers.
Spain's compromise with Brussels will limit the power of the
savings banks, but allow them to retain control of their
lucrative banking businesses.
"It's been discussed with the (European) Commission...we've
reached a text that we consider absolutely balanced, in which it
is guaranteed that keeping a majority stake by the foundations
will not be detrimental to the solvency or capital requirements
of the underlying banking entities," a government source said.
The draft law sets out that any caja with over 10 billion
euros in assets, or with a market share of more than 35 percent
of deposits in its region, will have to become a foundation.
Only two tiny savings banks do not fit the bill.
Foundations or savings banks with 30 percent or more of a
lender will also come under greater scrutiny from the Bank of
Spain, which will examine how board members are appointed for
instance or look for conflicts of interests between the caja and
the bank in which it owns a stake.
Foundations with more than 50 percent of a lender will have
to put in place a special risk control plan and build up a
reserve fund to help plug possible capital needs. Kutxabank and
Unicaja are two other savings banks this applies to, along with
La Caixa.
The size of those reserves will depends on that of the
foundation's stake and its worth.
The draft law is likely to be passed at the end of this year
or in early 2014, and savings banks will then have five months
to turn into foundations.
($1 = 0.7510 euros)
(Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Leslie Adler)