MADRID, Sept 12 Spain's Santander, BBVA
and La Caixa will contribute the lion's
share of the syndicated-loan component of Spain's regional
rescue fund, banking sources close to the negotiations said on
Wednesday.
The three banks will each bring up to 2 billion euros to the
8-billion-euro loan which makes up just under half of Spain's
18-billion-euro regional liquidity mechanism aimed at easing
financing conditions for the cash-strapped regions.
"Santander, BBVA, Caixabank will have around the same share,
around 2 billion euros or a little bit less than that," said one
of the sources on condition of anonymity.
Banco Sabadell and the nationalised lender Bankia
will together contribute up to 2 billion euros to the
syndicated loan.
The banks participating in the syndicated loan will receive
treasury bonds as a guarantee, said the same source.
The banks declined to comment.
(Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)