* Bank of Spain to have early intervention powers
* FROB bank fund to have more capacity to wind down lenders
* Shareholders, creditors to take first losses
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, Aug 23 Spain will grant its central bank
new powers to intervene more rapidly in struggling lenders, and
the country's bank rescue fund will gain more capacity to wind
them down if they fail, two sources with knowledge of the matter
said on Thursday.
The new decree would allow the Bank of Spain to take over
even banks that met liquidity and solvency requirements, if it
was "foreseeable" they could fail to meet such rules in future,
the sources said.
Madrid is toughening its stance as part of conditions for
receiving up to 100 billion euros ($124.7 billion) in euro zone
aid for the troubled lenders.
The sources however cautioned that the regulation, a
requirement of the Memorandum of Understanding Spain signed up
for when it accepted the bank rescue last month, could still
change before its expected approval on Aug. 31.
The Economy Ministry and the Bank of Spain declined to
comment on the pending new rules, reported on Thursday in
Spanish newspapers.
The state rescued Bankia in May, and three other
banks - CatalunyaCaixa, NovaGalicia and Banco de Valencia - are
currently nationalised. The results of an independent,
bank-by-bank stress test of the 14 biggest Spanish lenders due
in September are expected to identify other banks that need aid.
"The law is an answer to the problems we saw in the past
when the Bank of Spain was accused of intervening in lenders too
late," said one of the sources.
Spain's banking sector has been decimated by the collapse of
a decade-long building and property boom in 2008, leaving
lenders saddled with close to 200 billion euros in soured
assets.
But the bank rescue alone may not be enough to put Spain
back on track.
With the economy shrinking, borrowing costs soaring, around
a quarter of the workforce unemployed and budget deficit targets
under threat, the government is expected to soon seek financial
support from the European Union, in what would become the fourth
sovereign bailout since the euro zone debt crisis began.
DEBT RESTRUCTURING
Under the new regulation, the Bank of Spain would be able to
demand that problem banks make plans to guarantee their
viability within 10 days.
It would also have the capacity to formulate debt
restructuring agreements with creditors on the banks' behalf and
remove top officials from their posts.
The new powers are in line with new European laws being
discussed by EU member states and European lawmakers, set to be
approved by mid-2013.
Any action by the Bank of Spain would be approved by the
country's bank rescue fund, the FROB, which would receive
quarterly compliance reports. The FROB, in turn, would be placed
under the direct supervision of the Economy Ministry.
After the first phase of help from the central bank, the
FROB would take charge of the restructuring and "orderly
resolution" of banks not able to return public aid in "a
reasonable time".
It would determine the value of the bank and transfer assets
or liabilities to a "bridge bank", which would be sold. It would
also have the options of directly injecting cash into a bank, or
transferring debt securities from the Treasury, itself or the
European rescue fund.
If banks received aid from the FROB, shareholders and
creditors would be forced to take the first losses, also in line
with conditions contained in the MoU.
It was not immediately clear whether granting the new powers
to the FROB and the Bank of Spain would be subject to
parliamentary approval. But in any case the government has an
absolute majority in the legislature and the decree would go
into effect before being put to lawmakers.