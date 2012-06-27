SANTANDER, Spain, June 27 A European bailout of
Spanish banks will not free up credit but rather restrict it
even more, the chairman of Spain's fifth largest bank Banco
Sabadell warned on Wednesday.
Spanish consumers and businesses have suffered a drastic
decline in credit as banks struggle under the weight of debt
from the collapse of a property boom five years ago.
Spain requested up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) of
European funds to recapitalise its weakest banks on June 9, but
Sabadell's chairman said the tough conditions imposed on banks
in need of aid will make it even harder for them to lend.
"Solvent firms are going to reduce their bank credit ... the
nationalised ones are already out of the market and the ones in
the middle that receive some type of temporary loan will have no
choice but to restrict lending," Josep Oliu said at a conference
organised by the economic journalists' association APIE in the
northern city of Santander.
Euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday said Spain was
likely to require between 51-62 billion euros in assistance for
its banks from the euro zone's rescue funds, as well as an
additional "safety margin".
