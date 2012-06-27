MADRID, June 27 Spain's Banco Santander continues to focus on Latin America for growth and does not rule out acquisitions in the region, the head of the bank's Latin American division said on Wednesday.

"The bank's goal in Latin America is clear. Our focus is on growth, not on selling," Jesus Zabalza said in comments published by the bank after his speech at a conference in the northern Spanish city of Santander.

Spain's largest bank has operations in Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay, a customer base of 41 million and over 6,000 branches. Latin America makes up nearly a fifth of the group's assets and 52 percent of its net profit.

The Spanish government has requested an international bailout of 100 billion euros ($124.7 billion) to prop up its financial system as the country struggles with the recession that has ensued since the collapse of its property boom five years ago.

The IMF and the international auditors that have examined the banking system in Spain say the three largest banks are well capitalised enough not to need to tap these funds.