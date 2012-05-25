* Bank domestic bond holdings 30 pct of total

* International holdings fall (Adds details, graphics link)

MADRID May 25 Spanish banks increased their holdings of domestic government bonds in April, continuing a trend of lenders stepping in to meet more of their sovereign's financing needs even as the banks themselves threaten the country's economic stability.

Meanwhile, international investors, spooked by fears of contagion to Spain from a Greek euro zone exit, cut their holdings, leaving Spanish banks flush with European Central Bank cash to make up the shortfall.

Spanish and Italian lenders are coming under political pressure to buy their sovereigns' bonds, creating an interdependence that leaves banks at greater risk in the event of a sovereign default.

Banks exposed to a huge property bust are seen as a major risk for Spain and for the entire euro currency zone, because of concerns that the government will end up having to ask for international aid to prop up lenders.

Spanish lenders held 146.26 billion euros ($184 billion) of sovereign debt in April, 30 percent of total Spanish government bonds in issue, up from 13 percent of the total in the same month one year ago, Treasury data showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, non-resident holdings of the bonds dropped to 188.55 billion euros, 38 percent of total bonds in issue, down from 54 percent one year ago.

Bank of Italy data released last week also showed international investors continued to reduce their holdings of Italian bonds in January.

International investors holding Italian bonds accounted for 37 percent of Italy's government debt in January, down from 38 percent the previous month and down from over 40 percent in August.

Spanish and Italian banks are using cheap cash made available by the European Central Bank which can be used to buy high-yielding government debt. Spanish banks were amongst the biggest takers of the cheap three-year ECB funds.

The Spanish benchmark 10-year bond traded at a 6.2 percent yield on Friday, not far off the 7 percent level that is seen as unsustainable for a country's finances. ($1 = 0.7948 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)