* Capital needs might fuel stake sales by banks
* Stakes with capital-gain potential first to go
* Banks might cling to dividend generators
By Tomás Cobos and Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, March 19 Desperate for cash to bolster
their ailing balance sheets, Spanish banks are eyeing their
expensively acquired industrial shareholdings as possible
sources of funds, and a small disposal last week by Bankia SA
is just a taste of things to come.
Stakes in companies ranging from smaller local businesses to
industrial leaders such as energy group Repsol YPF SA
are likely to come under the hammer, giving outside investors an
unprecedented opportunity to garner exposure to equities in the
euro zone's fourth-largest economy.
While holdings with the potential for capital gains are
likely to go first, even loss-makers may be up for grabs given
that Basel III rules, due to come into effect in 2013, will
penalize bank investments considered risky.
Spanish banks, suffering from the bursting of a property
bubble, also have to meet government demands for 50 billion
euros ($65 billion) in capital across the sector to compensate
for foreclosed properties and bad loans to housebuilders.
"Sooner or later the banks will have to sell all of these
holdings. They don't have a choice," said Nuria Alvarez, analyst
at Madrid brokerage Renta4.
Traditionally, Spain's savings banks - established centuries
ago to help farmers in times of poor harvests - had strong
regional identities and often bought stakes in the local
industrial companies they funded.
Politicians appointed the savings banks' board members and
sat on the boards themselves, often indirectly managing the
banks' industrial portfolios.
"These stakes should have been sold a long time ago. The
problem is that they were, and in many cases still are, managed
by pseudo-banker politicians, the perfect recipe for disaster,"
said Flemming Barton, analyst at CM Capital Markets in Madrid.
The investments expanded during Spain's decade-long property
bubble and now significant chunks of companies including blue
chips such as Repsol and London-listed airline operator IAG
are in the hands of banks.
BABY STEPS
Spain is forcing banks to undergo another round of mergers,
reducing the number of lenders to around 10 from more than 40
before the economic crisis, and focus on traditional banking
tasks.
Following a first wave of mergers, Spain's new savings bank
groups have stakes in 11 companies in the blue chip IBEX 35
index in addition to stakes in a range of small- and
mid-caps.
Bankia, the country's fourth-biggest bank by market value
and one of the most exposed to real estate, has been the most
aggressive seller of industrial stakes so far and may continue
disposals as it faces government pressure to merge with another
bank.
Last week, it placed its stake in stock market operator BME
, booking an 8 million euro capital gain. This followed
the sale of property assessor Tinsa in January for a 5 million
euro gain.
Next on the block could be Bankia's 12 percent of IAG, which
owns airlines Iberia and British Airways, and its 15.8 percent
in hotels group NH Hoteles, analysts said.
Other stakes that could be on the block are those held by
the state-backed bank restructuring fund FROB following its
purchase of a controlling stake in NovaCaixaGalicia: small caps
Elecnor, GAM, Quabit and Tecnocom
.
Possibly the last to go will be big dividend generators like
Repsol, gas grid operator Enagas, insurer Mapfre
and IT firm Indra, as well as stakes in
property companies that banks took in exchange for debt, such as
BFA-Bankia's nearly 20 percent in Metrovacesa.
Such disposals may eventually make a sizeable contribution
to rebuilding the sector's finances.
"A little here and a little there eventually adds up,"
Alvarez of Renta4 said.