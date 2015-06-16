(Adds quote, background)
SANTANDER, Spain, June 16 Spain does not expect
to sell its controlling stake in bailed-out bank BMN in the
short term, the country's economy minister said on Tuesday,
though he added it was looking at ways to make it easier for
investors to buy and sell the stock.
BMN, which is 65 percent owned by the government after
receiving aid from a 41.3 billion-euro ($46.5 billion) bail-out
fund for Spanish banks provided by the EU in 2012, had been
tipped to seek a stock market listing as soon as this year.
Economy Minister Luis de Guindos did not detail what route
would be taken by FROB, the country's bank restructuring body
which owns the governments' stakes in rescued lenders, as it
analyses options for investors.
The rest of the bank is owned by several former savings
banks and private investors.
"The FROB will not sell immediately. What it is doing is
looking at the possibility of giving more liquidity to private
institutional investors," de Guindos said at a conference in
Santander, northern Spain.
Another bailed-out Spanish lender, Liberbank,
listed its shares in 2013 to give investors a means of selling
their holdings.
De Guindos also said on Tuesday he was confident most of the
aid poured into Bankia, which took 22.5 billion euros
of the rescue funds, would be recovered as the country's economy
improved.
The state started to sell down its majority stake in Bankia
in early 2014, turning a small profit.
($1 = 0.8887 euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by
Paul Day and Greg Mahlich)