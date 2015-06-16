SANTANDER, Spain, June 16 Spain's bank restructuring fund FROB does not expect to sell its controlling stake in lender BMN in the short term, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, though he added that it could look at seeking funds from private investors.

BMN, one of several banks which received part of a 41.3 billion-euro ($46.5 billion) European aid package from 2012, had been tipped to seek a public listing as soon as this year.

De Guindos did not specify what route the possible investments in BMN would take.

The economy minister added that he was confident that most of the aid poured into Bankia, which took 22.5 billion euros of the rescue funds, would be recovered as the country's economy improved. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)