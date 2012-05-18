BRIEF-Element announces TSX approval of normal course issuer bid
* Element Fleet Management Corp - bid will be funded using existing cash resources
MADRID May 18 Shares in Spanish banks fell at the opening on Friday after ratings agency Moody's downgraded 16 lenders, citing a weak economy and the government's reduced ability to support troubled lenders.
Shares in Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, fell by 1.66 percent, while BBVA was down 0.99 percent and Bankia, which was partially nationalised last week, fell 0.77 percent. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
June 8 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Thursday it would sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals business for $930 million in cash as it looks to pay down debt.