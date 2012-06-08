MADRID, June 8 Spain's banks are suffering a
hangover from the effects of a near-decade building boom that
ended in 2008 leaving lenders saddled with around 300 billion
euros ($374 billion) in loans to housebuilders, equivalent to
nearly one third of the country's gross domestic product.
Two recessions in three years and the highest unemployment
rate amongst developed nations has compounded banks' problems,
increasing the likelihood of defaults on mortgage payments and
business loans.
Here are some key developments in Spain's long-running bank
crisis.
March 2009 - Government takes over mid-sized savings bank
CCM, which had a capital shortfall and was heavily exposed to
loans to the property sector.
June 2009 - Spain aims to cut the number of unlisted
regional savings banks, or cajas, originating from institutions
set up hundreds of years ago to help farmers at times of poor
harvest.
The state-backed bank restructuring fund, the FROB, is
created, giving loans to help the 45 cajas merge with each other
and reduce their number to around 15 to eliminate excess
capacity in the banking system and make them more efficient.
May 2010 - The FROB takes control of Cajasur, a savings bank
run by the Catholic Church, with troubled property loans.
Feb. 2011 - The government demands banks get private capital
on board via stock listings or equity investment to reinforce
financial safety nets. Many private equity firms come to Spain
in following months, but none end up investing.
The FROB is given extra powers and will directly inject cash
into those lenders that do not manage to get private funds to
raise their capital ratios up to minimum levels. As of June
2012, FROB has spent 15 billion euros to rescue banks without
taking into account the biggest problem lender, Bankia.
July 2011 - FROB takes over CAM savings bank, which the head
of the central bank later calls the "worst of the worst." The
central bank found not only enormous losses at CAM, but the
bank's directors awarded themselves multimillion euro severance
pay packages that generated public rage.
July 2011 - Bankia, the result of a merger between
heavyweight Caja Madrid and six smaller savings banks, lists on
the Spanish stock exchange in an operation heavily dependent on
retail investors and at a deeply discounted price.
Sep. 2011 - FROB takes over three savings banks --
NovaCaixaGalicia, Catalunya Caixa and Unnim -- valuing the
lenders at practically zero.
Nov. 2011 - FROB takes over Banco de Valencia.
February 2012 - The new conservative government forces banks
to write off 50 billion euros of losses on repossessed property
assets and loans to property developers that have fallen in
arrears.
April 25 - Spain's largest banks are sufficiently
capitalised to withstand a decline in economic conditions, says
the International Monetary Fund, but it pinpoints a group of 10
banks, including Bankia, that are vulnerable.
May 2012 - The government increases provisioning demands on
banks, asking them to write off an additional 30 billion euros
on performing loans to housebuilders.
May 9 - Spain takes over Bankia by converting a 4.5 billion
euro state loan into equity. As of June 8, investors in Bankia,
many of them retail customers at the bank, had lost 70 percent
of their investment.
May 23 - Spain says the rescue of Bankia will cost at least
9 billion euros.
May 25 - Bankia asks government for 19 billion euro in state
rescue, which added to the 4.5 billion euros in convertible
bonds, brings the total cost up to 23.5 billion euros.
June 1 - Bank of Spain data shows capital is flying out of
Spain --mostly on the wholesale market -- due to fears on the
stability of the euro zone's fourth largest economy with 66.2
billion euros of funds leaving the country in March against a
surplus for the same month last year.
June 6 - Spain's public prosecutor opens an anti-corruption
investigation into Bankia. ($1 = 0.8021 euros)