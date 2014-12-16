MADRID Dec 16 Spain's High Court on Tuesday
said it would try two ex-managers of bailed-out Caja Castilla La
Mancha (CCM), a small former savings bank whose massive state
rescue in 2009 marked the start of a crippling financial crisis.
Though few people have yet been held to account for costly
banking failures in Spain - which plunged the country back into
a recession it is only just recovering from - court
investigations into what went wrong are accumulating.
The former chairman of CCM, Juan Pedro Hernandez, and
ex-director general Ildefonso Ortega will be tried on charges of
falsifying annual accounts and improper management, the High
Court said in a written ruling.
They have been ordered to deposit just over 138 million
euros ($173 million) with the court in the next 10 days to cover
potential civil liabilities, or their assets will be seized.
Only some former managers at small Caixa Penedes bank have
been convicted after the Spanish crisis, in relation to pension
payouts. In the rest of Europe and the United States there have
been few trials of bankers following the 2008 global financial
meltdown, despite numerous rescues with state funds.
But some probes are gathering steam in Spain, after the
weakest banks needed a 41.3-billion-euro aid package from Europe
in 2012, four years after a property bubble burst. The High
Court is still looking into Bankia, the biggest
state-rescued bank, and its pre-bailout accounts.
CCM, which was later absorbed by Liberbank -
another lender which then needed rescue funds - was handed
around 9 billion euros in state liquidity lines and guarantees
in 2009. ($1 = 0.7983 euros)
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Sarah White; Editing by Michael
Urquhart)