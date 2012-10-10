MADRID/PARIS Oct 10 The leaders of France and
Spain called for rapid progress towards a pan-European banking
union, saying they hoped an EU summit on Oct. 18 would help
promote that goal.
The European Commission proposed earlier this month that the
European Central Bank take charge of supervising all banks in
the euro currency zone in stages from January, as a step towards
creating a banking union under which chiefly euro zone countries
would eventually jointly back their lenders.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, addressing a joint
news conference on Wednesday after talks with French President
Francois Hollande in Paris, said he wanted to see "clear
progress" before year-end.
Hollande said he hoped that moves to turn the banking union
from project to reality would get a significant boost at a
European Union summit at the end of next week.
"Our position is that as soon as the October Council (EU
summit) we should make as much progress as possible on the
banking union," said Hollande.
"It's banking supervision with the (European) central bank
responsible at euro zone level, and all banks should be covered
by this supervisor," he said. "Other steps will then have to be
taken on banking supervision but we will have built a solid
foundation."
Winning broad support for a prompt introduction of the new
supervision framework is important because it will allow the
euro zone's rescue fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM),
to directly inject much-needed capital into banks, such as those
in Spain.
(Reporting By Fiona Ortiz in Madrid, Catherine Bremer and Leigh
Thomas in Paris; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)