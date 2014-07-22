(Repeats to add link to Breakingviews comment; also repeats to
additional Reuters clients)
* BBVA to buy Catalunya Banc for around 1.2 bln euros
* Adds average 300 mln euros to profit from 2018
* BBVA shares rise 2 percent
(Adds background and CFO comments, shares, details on expected
losses)
By Sarah White and Jesús Aguado
MADRID, July 22 Lender BBVA said on
Tuesday its acquisition of bailed-out Spanish peer Catalunya
Banc would add an average 300 million euros ($404 million)
annually to its group profit from 2018, as it made a show of
confidence in its recovering home market.
BBVA, which makes most of its revenue overseas in regions
such as Latin America, on Monday said it was buying the
Barcelona-based lender off the state for around 1.2 billion
euros.
The bank's latest domestic purchase in the wake of a 2008
property market crash, which crippled many smaller peers, will
bulk up its presence in the country's wealthiest region and make
it Spain's biggest lender by assets.
It beat big rival Santander to buy Catalunya Banc
as well as Caixabank, which is also based in the
Catalonia region and was seen as a frontrunner for the purchase.
As Spain emerges from a six-year recession banks are trying
to ramp up revenues even though credit demand remains weak and
soured debts are still high. That is heightening competition to
lend to viable small companies and win over depositors - a
pressure that could spark more consolidation in the banking
sector, BBVA said.
"Competition dynamics will probably generate further
opportunities. It is something to be analysed in the future,"
Jaime Saenz de Tejada, the bank's finance director, told
analysts on a conference call.
He told journalists "it should not be a problem to increase
our exposure to a region with very positive prospects" and said
the bank was confident about the country's growth potential.
The Spanish government expects economic output to grow 1.2
percent this year. BBVA, meanwhile, declined to comment on
potential risks from a Catalan referendum this year on breaking
away from Spain, which local leaders are pushing for.
BBVA's stock was up 2 percent at 1005 GMT at 9.1 euros per
share.
CLEANED UP
BBVA, which also bought rescued Catalan bank Unnim in 2012,
said restructuring costs from the Catalunya Banc deal would
reach around 450 million euros. It expects 1.2 billion euros in
synergies from the operation, most of them on the cost front.
Catalunya Banc needed part of a 41.3 billion euro bailout
Spain took from Europe for its weakest banks, and has taken a
total of 12.6 billion euros in state aid.
The government recently slimmed the bank down even further
to rid it of its most problematic mortgages and a property
management unit.
BBVA said it still expected about 15 percent losses on
Catalunya Banc's total credit portfolio, but said non-performing
loans were well covered by provisions.
The bank had just over 28 billion euros in gross loans at
the end of 2013, though it has just sold a big home loan
portfolio to U.S. private equity firm Blackstone.
"The price paid by BBVA is not too high ... particularly
considering the Spanish state has kept a number of risks on its
side," analysts at Espirito Santo bank said on a note.
Spain's FROB, which handles the government's stakes in
banks, will give guarantees under the deal to cover potential
litigation costs, mis-selling claims from customers and a fee
for breaking an insurance contract.
($1 = 0.7417 Euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado Editing by Sarah
Morris)