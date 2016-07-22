MADRID, July 22 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA
is considering a fresh round of job cuts that could
affect at least 2,000 people globally, Bloomberg reported on
Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
BBVA was already known to be cutting about 1,100 jobs after
its 2014 acquisition of domestic peer Catalunya Caixa, a
Barcelona-based former savings bank which was bailed out after
Spain's property market crash eight years ago.
The new cuts - which would be equivalent to just under 1.5
percent of BBVA's 137,000 staff worldwide - could affect
branches as well as central services and investment banking,
Bloomberg said, adding that a final decision had not been made.
A spokesman for BBVA said the bank was broadly making a push
to save costs but that the only concrete redundancy plan under
way was the one derived from its integration of Catalunya Caixa.
"Efficiency is an absolute priority for BBVA," the
Madrid-based spokesman said. "The one sizeable job-cutting plan
that is in process is the one linked with to acquisition of
Catalunya Caixa."
Banks across Europe are under increasing pressure from
historically low interest rates that are eating into margins.
Spanish lenders are trying to beef up revenues after the economy
emerged from a deep recession nearly three years ago, but weak
demand for loans is also squeezing earnings.
Mid-sized Sabadell - which is more squarely
focused on Spain than BBVA, though it also has operations in
Britain - warned on Friday that its year-end profit would be
lower than expected. It also said that cost cuts would be a
focus of its new strategic plan, due in the coming months.
BBVA, which makes most of its money outside Spain and whose
operations span Mexico and Turkey among other markets, is due to
report second-quarter results on July 29.
Santander, BBVA's larger rival, is closing around
450 branches in its home market, which according to unions could
affect some 1,700 jobs.
Banco Popular, Spain's seventh-biggest bank by
market value, is considering cutting around 20 percent of its
workforce, or some 3,000 jobs, Expansion newspaper reported on
Wednesday.
Banco Popular said in a statement on Friday it was reviewing
its operations but could not yet detail how any changes might
affect its staff or office network.
