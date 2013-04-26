EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MADRID, April 26 Spain's second-biggest bank, BBVA, beat forecasts on Friday when it reported a 72.6 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by one-time gains from disposals.
The bank said net profit was 1.73 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the first three months of the year, above the 1.66 billion euros predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
But net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans, missed analyst expectations, coming in at 3.62 billion euros, a 0.8 percent rise on the first quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has