* Licences awarded to Bwin.party and Sportingbet
* Move will remove regulatory uncertainty
* Market to open Tuesday, removes regulatory cloud
By Keith Weir
LONDON, June 1 Spain has awarded online gaming
licences to companies including Bwin.party digital and
Sportingbet in a move that will raise tax revenue and
removes regulatory uncertainty hanging over operators.
As many as 59 firms have applied to operate in the
cash-strapped country. Companies will pay tax at the rate of 25
percent of gross gaming revenue, Bwin.party said.
Spain has raised around 70 million euros ($87 million) in
back taxes in recent weeks from companies who fell foul of
decades-old decrees governing gambling. Future income from
taxing online gaming will be a useful source of revenue for
Spain as it struggles to rein in its deficit.
Bwin.party, the world's largest online gaming company, said
around 4 percent of its revenues were generated in Spain last
year. The company is known in Spain through its shirt
sponsorship of soccer champions Real Madrid.
William Hill, Britain's biggest bookmaker, and
online gaming company 888 both said they had been
granted licences.
A number of European markets are regulating their online
gaming markets, helping to take them out of a legal grey area
that has worried investors.
"We are moving towards an environment that is highly taxed
and highly regulated. That is where operators wants to be,
although it will cost them money," said analyst Nick Batram of
Peel Hunt.
He said the licence awards were good news for operators in
Spain but noted that the market would initially be crowded as
many companies fight for share.
Spain is a major sporting power and revenues in the sector
are estimated to be over 800 million euros in 2014, according to
gaming association Jdigital.
Spain's Treasury said it was informing companies of the
outcome of their licence applications on Friday but would not
release a full list of those who had been successful until next
week when sites can go live.
Spain is one of Sportingbet's main markets and the company's
operations there have been suspended since March because of a
legal injunction won by Spanish casino group Codere.
"The grant of the eGaming licence negates part of the
injunction, which was imposed on Sportingbet's Spanish business
on 27 March 2012 and thus allows Sportingbet's Spanish business
at www.miapuesta.es to commence trading when this regulated
market opens," Sportingbet said.
The company is applying to a court in Madrid to have the
rest of the injunction lifted.