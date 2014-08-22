MADRID Aug 22 Spain's Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA), the government-owned holding company which controls Bankia, said on Friday it had redeemed early 9.9 billion euros (13.14 billion US dollars) in two state-guaranteed bond issues.

The move will improve BFA's debt profile following the partial nationalisation of Bankia as a result of Spain's financial crisis. (1 US dollar = 0.7535 euro) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)