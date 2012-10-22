FOREX-Dollar steadies, sterling hit briefly post London attack
* Sterling falls sharply at start of Asian day, before recovering
MADRID Oct 22 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it plans to issue between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros ($3.3 billion-$4.6 billion) in 3- and 6-month Treasury bills at auction on Tuesday.
Auction results are due around 0840 GMT on Tuesday.
* Sterling falls sharply at start of Asian day, before recovering
* Sterling recovers after fall on London attack, focus on election