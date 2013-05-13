DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to May 31
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
MADRID May 13 Spain's Treasury said on Monday it plans to issue between 3 billion and 4 billion euros ($3.89 billion-$5.19 billion) of 6-month and 12-month T-bills on Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 18
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------