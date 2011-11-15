(Adds comment, details, background)
* Treasury sells 2.6 bln eur of 12-mth, 558 mln eur of
18-mth bills
* 12-mth yield 5.022 pct vs 3.608 pct in Sept, highest since
'97
* 18-mth yield 5.159 pct vs 3.801 pct, highest since
introduced in '97
By Paul Day
MADRID, Nov 15 Spain's Treasury paid
levels not seen since 1997 to sell 3.2 billion euros ($4.4
billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday as failing investor
confidence in euro leaders' ability to handle the debt crisis
forced up risk premiums.
Spain saw solid demand for both bills, at the high end of
the its target range of between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion
euros of the two bills.
But the higher costs of borrowing reflected market moves
that pushed Spanish 10-year bond yields to their highest since
August, driven by concerns that Italy, the euro zone's third
largest economy, will need a bailout.
General elections in Spain on Sunday, which the centre-right
is expected to win comfortably, have also stoked uncertainty.
"If the new government needs to borrow at these levels for
the short term it won't be so bad and they'll be hoping a new
wave of measures will help calm things down. There is a risk, of
course, this won't happen ... while there are fears of Italy or
Spain needing a bailout, it's difficult to see yields falling,"
economist at Capital Economics Ben May said.
A more serious test of Spain's ability to borrow will be an
auction on Thursday of between 3 billion and 4 billion euros of
a new benchmark 10-bond bond due Jan. 31 2022 with a 5.85
percent coupon.
On Tuesday, the Treasury sold 2.6 billion euros of the
12-month T-bill at an average yield of 5.022 percent compared to
3.608 percent in September, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.1,
below 2.3 previously.
The 18-month T-bill sold 558 million euros at an average
yield of 5.159 percent after 3.801 percent a month earlier. The
bills were 6 times subscribed compared to 4.3 times in October.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Patrick Graham)