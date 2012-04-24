* Spain sells at top-end of Treasury target
* Yields close to twice as high as month ago
* Next test bond sale May 3
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, April 24 Spain's short-term borrowing
costs nearly doubled compared with a month ago at auctions on
Tuesday, even though it opted to sell relatively small amounts
of debt given investor doubts about its shrinking economy and a
new flare-up in the euro zone crisis.
The much higher-rated Netherlands also sold 2 billion euros
($2.6 billion) of bonds on Tuesday, attracting solid demand for
its debt despite its government resigning after failing to
approve its budget.
The Spanish Treasury sold 725 million euros of 3-month bills
and 1.2 billion euros of the 6-month bill, hitting the top end
of a lower than normal target range for both of 1-2 billion
euros.
Investors have proved fairly willing throughout the euro
zone crisis to take the more limited risk of short-term lending
to troubled sovereign borrowers.
Even so, yields spiked from the last time the bills were
sold in March. The average yield on the 3-month bill was 0.634,
up from 0.381 percent, while it was 1.580 percent on the 6-month
bill compared with 0.836 percent a month ago.
"The pick-up in yields is a clear negative headline for
Spain. The country is facing a double-whammy of low growth and
tough austerity, and doubts that it will be able to hit already
optimistic deficit targets," said Jo Tomkins, analyst at
consultancy 4Cast.
Tuesday's auction target was relatively small for a T-bill
primary sale because the Treasury was already well financed, an
economy ministry source said on Monday.
Spain's fiscal position remains under close scrutiny after
the government of Mariano Rajoy unilaterally imposed new softer
deficit targets for the year. Investors doubt even the new
forecasts will be met as the country slides into another
recession.
Yields also spiked higher at a sale of two and 10-year debt
last week.
Domestic banks usually buy Spain's shorter-dated paper. The
bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of investor demand, was 7.6 on
the 3-month bill after 3.5 a month earlier, and 3.3 on the
6-month paper compared with 5.6 in March.
The Treasury is in the favourable position of having already
sold half of its planned medium and long-term debt issuance for
2012, helped by a flood of loans to euro zone banks from the
European Central Bank, even if borrowing costs have spiked since
the start of the year.
On Tuesday Spain's key 10-year bond had a yield just shy of
6 percent, close to a level where analysts fear a spiral of debt
costs and that prompted countries such as Ireland to take a
bailout.
Spain will next sell bonds on Thursday May 3, with details
of the auctions to be published by the Treasury on Friday.